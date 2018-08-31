Sam Houston chapter of DAR

The Sam Houston Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held its first meeting of the year on Aug. 18. This was the inaugural meeting for new Chapter Regent Beth Sears. Outgoing Regent, Susan Adams, was the featured speaker and presented the "DAR FUNdamentals." In addition, eight new members were installed during the meeting. Pictured from left to right are Adams and Sears.
