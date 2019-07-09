Kemah Lions Club happenings 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Barbara Holt, a member of the Kemah Lions Club, recently received a certificate of excellence for successfully completing the 2018-19 online Lions Club action report. Lion Denny Holt is pictured presenting the certificate. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesVote: Galveston County 2018-19 girls athlete of the year finalistsMan arrested, charged in Texas City slayingTwo injured, three in custody after Texas City shootingMan dies after minor accident in San LeonHouston man drowns in Gulf late Fourth of July nightSheriff identifies three deputies involved in fatal Bacliff shootingSecurity cameras led police to hit-and-run suspectFormer Ball High School teacher pleads guilty to improper relationshipMotorcycle driver critically injured in Texas City crashMan tried to pay woman for sex with her daughter, police say CollectionsPhotos: 2019 League City Fireworks ExtravaganzaPhotos: Astros 11, Angels 10Photos: Angels 5, Astros 4Photos: Grand Parade at 124th Friendswood 4th of July CelebrationPhotos: Blue Jays 12, Astros 0Photos: Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed Memorial and ProcessionPhotos: Brewers 6, Astros 3 CommentedAnti-abortion laws can become mandated birth laws (93)Democrats want us to pay for others to ride free (54)President Trump is an embarrassment (48)Count me out of Trump's self-aggrandizing tribute (40)Trump continues to divide America with his diversions (39)Illiteracy in America is the real national crisis (39)Census column not as fair, balanced as it sounded (38)Small group demonstrates for Trump impeachment (36)Bill would prevent cities from regulating building materials (35)Writer proves that a little can be a bit too much (35)
