The following students made the honor roll and perfect attendance for the third nine-weeks at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School:
All A's
First grade: Ted Almendarez, Raegan Fontenot, Alessandra Guzman, Alexis Morrison, and Tabitha Wright.
Second grade: Reese Landry, Raylee Lawson, and Brooklyn LeCompte.
Fourth grade: Addison Turner.
A/B honor roll
First grade: Emmanuel Paz.
Second grade: Kinley Hefner, Isabella Powell, Oscar Santos, and Kadynce Tacquard.
Third grade: Miguel Mejia, Tyler Nelson, and Alexis Vega.
Fourth grade: Samantha Guzman.
Fifth grade: Slade Click, Rylie Farrell, Marissa Garza, Colby Kadlecek, and Waylon Maxwell.
Sixth grade: Joseph Garza, Lucas Ortega, and Emmah Villafranco.
•••
Perfect attendance
Pre-K3: Colton Bledsoe and Carter Compton.
Kindergarten: Reagan Farrell, Dominic Garza, Mollie Hefner, Casen Tacquard, and Ethan Velez.
First grade: Ted Almendarez, Raegan Fontenot, Alexis Morrison, and Tabitha Wright.
Second grade: Dresden Bledsoe, Reese Landry, Brooklyn LeCompte, Oscar Santos, and Kadynce Tacquard.
Third grade: Isabell McNally, Miguel Mejia, Danica Moeller, and Tyler Nelson.
Fifth grade: Marissa Garza, Colby Kadlecek, Waylon Maxwell, and Victoria McNally.
Sixth grade: Joseph Garza and Lucas Ortega.
