Delta Kappa Gamma Society happenings

The Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International recently awarded five 2019-20 educator's grants to local teachers to provide materials not covered in their classroom budget. Pictured from left is Denise Byrd, project chairman, and Kim Gripp, an Early Childhood teacher at Satori School, who requested funds to purchase sensory play kits for her students.
