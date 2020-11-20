Nursing home residents enjoy festive event

Don Tomlinson is pictured performing at "Made Up Day," St. Patrick's Easter de Mayo Independence Birthday Octoberpalooza at Bayou Pines Nursing Home in La Marque. Residents enjoyed food, snow cones, a fish pond, and an Easter egg hunt, as well as performances by an Elvin impersonator and Mariachi Imperial.

