Members of the Dickinson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6378 continued its tradition of helping families of students at Bay Colony Elementary School by donating Thanksgiving meals to families in need. Pictured from left to right are Julie O'Gea, assistant principal, Amy Cmaidalka, counselor, Harry Tuton, Navy veteran, Fred Reyna, Marine veteran, and Amy Smith, principal.
