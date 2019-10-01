COMPeers donate supplies to Hitchcock schools

For the seventh year, College of the Mainland Positive Engagement for Excellence and Real Success (COMPeers), an employee volunteer organization, made a sizable donation of school supplies during a visit to Hitchcock Independent School District’s Stewart Elementary School on Sept. 24. Pictured on back row, from left are COMPeers volunteers Ramona Wadding and Michelle Gerami, Superintendent Travis Edwards, Lisa Fain, principal, Caterina Hlozek, teacher, and Rosie Rojas, COMPeers volunteer.
