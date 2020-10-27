Healing Hope Kindness Campaign happenings

Galveston, TX (77553)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High around 80F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.