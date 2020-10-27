Healing Hope Kindness Campaign happenings

The Healing Hope Kindness Campaign, founded by Janine Schmitt and Keari Messer-Miller, donated crafts and activity supplies to the Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque, as well as several other area nursing homes in Texas City with the help of Darth Vader and the Storm Troopers on Oct. 10. The group's mission is to help combat depression in nursing home patients. The group also was assisted by Stacy Dreyer and Dawna Toll-Ames.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription