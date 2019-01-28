CISBA receives $5,000 grant

The Texas-New Mexico Power Fund donated a $5,000 Power Grant to Communities in Schools-Bay Area to support professional development training for its staff. Pictured from left to right are Janet Summers, Peter Wuenschel, Sabrina Pyke, and Diana Vazquez, regional community liaison of Texas-New Mexico Power.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription