CISBA receives $5,000 grant

The Texas-New Mexico Power Fund donated a $5,000 Power Grant to Communities in Schools-Bay Area to support professional development training for its staff. Pictured from left to right are Janet Summers, Peter Wuenschel, Sabrina Pyke, and Diana Vazquez, regional community liaison of Texas-New Mexico Power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.