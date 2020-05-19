The following students made the honor roll for the third nine-weeks at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston.
All A's
First grade: John Lopez
Fourth grade: Erin Cervantes
A/B honor roll
First grade: Ethan Alagban, Theresa Arceneaux, Alaya Banks, Blake Bordelon, Angela Cabrera, Zion Clevelle, Joseph Cummins, Ariyah Fontenot, Alexis Galvan, Xavian Galvan, Brandi Jackson, Donald Lacy, Nollie Thomas, Austin Trevino, and Andy Wang.
Second grade: Maura Biaza, Michaela Davis, Rhylin Dean, Jamarius Miller, and Yosalena Rivera.
Third grade: Christopher Curtis, Jurnea Davis, Autumn Foster, Camila Galvez, Inglynn Jackson, Blaire Keels, Kaylee Sampson, and Marissa Williams.
Fifth grade: Chandler Bratton, Liebe Brown, Kenneth Cabrera, Kashmier Curtis, Savanna Ivey, Celeste Maati, Journee Matthews, Dahniya Merchant, Joshua Segovia, and Caden Webb.
Sixth grade: Piper Holloway, Eric Jones, Lenore Migues, and Alora Signo.
Seventh grade: Anthony Garcia and Maximus Mackey.
Eighth grade: Sa’Naii May and Tatianna Rodriguez.
