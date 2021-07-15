Latinas Adelante scholarship established at COM

College of the Mainland board trustee, Alan Waters, and his wife, Yolanda Nino-Waters donated $20,000 to establish the Latinas Adelante Scholarship. The gift, which is to be funded over the next two years and then each year thereafter, highlights the couple’s commitment to expanding opportunities for Latina women to succeed in achieving their higher educational goals. Pictured from left, Bill McGarvey, trustee; Verna Henson, trustee; Kyle Dickson, trustee; Yolanda Waters; Alan Waters; Melissa Skipworth, trustee; Don Gartman, trustee; Dawn King, trustee; and Warren Nichols, president.

