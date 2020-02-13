Student donates money to The Salvation Army

Reid Lepo, 9, of Galveston, is pictured presenting a donation to Holly McDonald with The Salvation Army of Galveston County. For the third year in a row, Lepo has chosen to forgo his family Christmas gift by donating it to a local charity. He's the son of Brian and Kristen Kunz-Lepo.

