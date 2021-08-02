League City native completes two-year tour

Aviation Machinist Mate 3rd Class Jacob Gehret, a native of League City, bids farewell to the officers and crew of USS Constitution after completing his two-year tour abroad on July 29. USS Constitution is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. 

