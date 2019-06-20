Jason Howerton participates in Navy exercise

Jason Howerton, a League City native, participated in the Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise with 18 other nations, June 8 through Friday, which includes sea, air and land assets. The multi-national exercise provides a unique training opportunity that fosters cooperative relationships critical to ensuring safety at sea and security on the world’s interconnected oceans. Howerton is an information systems technician aboard the USS Mount Whitney.
