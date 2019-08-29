The Salvation Army of Galveston County happenings

The Women’s Auxiliary of The Salvation Army of Galveston County presented $35,000 to the nonprofit from funds they had raised during the past year. The gift was presented at the annual Boots & BBQ event on Aug. 22 at the Nessler Center in Texas City, which honored Charles T. and Mary Ellen Doyle.
