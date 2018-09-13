Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1

David Peterson (not pictured), past president of the Bernardo de Galvez Chapter No. 1 Sons of the American Revolution, presented Certificates of Appreciation to Lawson Brooks, Cathy Brooks, Joyce Kliemann, Kitty Vanskike, Cindy Buller, Brittany Tatychek, and Ashley Newell on Sept. 8. They were cited for their outstanding clean-up work at the Hitchcock Public Library after Hurricane Harvey.

