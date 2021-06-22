Odyssey Academy graduates awarded associate degrees

Pictured are 2021 graduates of Odyssey Academy. In the last five years, out of 147 graduates, there have been 47 associate degrees awarded, 104 distinguished levels of achievement given, 209 endorsements, as well as 70 of its graduates who received acknowledgement for college dual credit at Galveston College and/or College of the Mainland. Since the school has had a graduating class, 64 students were the first in their families to attend college, and 130 of its 147 graduates so far, went off to college to further their education.

