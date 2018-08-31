Kiwanis Club of Galveston 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email The Kiwanis Club of Galveston filled 40 backpacks with school supplies and donated them to L. A. Morgan Elementary School. Pictured are members Keri Launius, Donna Graham, John Eanes, Daniel Ott, and Doug Rogers. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesO'Rourke draws large, enthusiastic crowd in Texas City17-year-old La Marque teenager diesWoman charged with wrecking 11 motorcyclesWill tool company Harbor Freight nail down Texas City site?Dickinson woman dies in single-vehicle wreckVictims in Saturday shooting identifiedOne in custody, one on lam in La Marque shootingTexas City teen hospitalized with gunshot woundLightning strikes spark fires across countyWoman was killed in a revenge plot, police allege Collections32nd Annual AIA Sandcastle CompetitionTexas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce holds annual Shrimp Boil and DancePhotos: Texans 14, Cowboys 6Children and adults alike cool off at LaskerPhotos: Athletics 4, Astros 3Photos: Texans 16, 49ers 13Barbecue teams prepare for Good Ole Days CommentedDiverse opinions support democracy (140)Leave Donald Trump alone to do whatever he's doing (95)O'Rourke draws large, enthusiastic crowd in Texas City (75)Not telling the truth has become the new normal (73)Trump cares not one wit about effects of shutdown (58)Elections ought to be decided by issues not anger (57)The Civil War was all about greed, not slavery (53)There are consequences to social media posts (49)President Trump has kept his promises (47)What's motivating Trump's lying and name-calling? (47)
