Moody Mansion donates Halloween treats to students

Moody Mansion treated Rosenberg Elementary School students to 200 Halloween bags filled with traditional treats for the holiday, tickets to tour the mansion, and books supplied through a partnership with SMART Family Literacy called "Book or Treat" on Oct. 30. Pictured from left are Rosenberg Principal in Residency Margie Kusnerik, Rosenberg Principal Cathy VanNess, and Mary Moody Northen Endowment Executive Director Betty Massey.