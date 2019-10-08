Art honor society elects officers

Pictured are the new officers of the Galveston chapter of the National Art Honor Society at Odyssey Academy for the 2019-20 school year. Pictured kneeling is Isabelle Sanchez, seated left to right, Emma Vasquez, president, Marvin Sanchez, historian, standing left to right, Nina Trevino, secretary, Adrian Diaz, treasurer, Gerardo Acosta, vice president, and Mauricio Martinez. Not pictured: Samantha Luna and Jennifer Rodriguez. Leslie Kriewaldt is the sponsor.
