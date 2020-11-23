Knights of Columbus happenings

The Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assembly No. 1124 put flags on veterans' graves on Veterans Day at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston. Pictured from left is Cris Bertini, Pat Whelton, Mike Friedline, King Schaaf, Joe Cappadona, Mark Gegich, and Jerry Gray.

