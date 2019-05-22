DAR welcomes new member

Merrell Goza, center, was recently inducted as a new member of the George Washington Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Also pictured are members of Goza's family who also are members, from left, Nancy Polk, Elizabeth Goza, Catherine Polk, and Susan Polk Clark. The total collective hours of DAR membership for the five ladies is 166 years. Catherine Polk also was awarded a DAR Community Service medal and certificate for her 10 years, presenting the "Texas Trunk" on behalf of the Sidney Sherman Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas.
