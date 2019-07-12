Galveston chapter of Texas United Charities gives back

The Galveston chapter of Texas United Charities donated $4,000 to the Resource and Crisis Center of Galveston County. The funds were raised during a fundraising event on May 4. The donation will help the center provide assistance to members of the local LGBTQ+ community who are victims of domestic partner/family violence, sexual assault and child abuse.
