Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps receives honor

The Galveston County Medical Reserve Corps in December received the 2020 Operation Readiness Award from the National Association of County and City Health Officials. The award will provide a personal trauma kit and tourniquet to corps members who are current on their basic life support, American Heart Association CPR/AED and Stop the Bleed training. Pictured from left are Richard Pierce, coordinator, and volunteers Marilee Stripling, Kevin McLaughlin and Ruth Kai.