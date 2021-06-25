Local nonprofit spreads love, hope to homeless

Kayde Auzenne, left, and Kadyn Campbell, second from right, pose with Houston Police Department's Officer Ross and Officer Johnson in the heart of downtown Houston in celebration of the nonprofit the girls created named Street Symphony. The girls are sixth-grade students at Ambassadors Preparatory Academy in Galveston. The nonprofit was created to deliver cherished gift bigs with personal love letters for the homeless on Galveston County and surrounding cities. For more information, email streetsymphony2021@gmail.com.

