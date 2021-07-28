College of the Mainland happenings

Joeseth McDade and Jennifer Burns, members of the Sigma Delta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa international honor society at College of the Mainland were recently awarded scholarships. McDade was named a 2021 Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholar and will receive a $1,000 scholarship; and Burns was awarded a $250 scholarship from Walgreens and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Pictured from left is Kyle Dickson, trustee; Gabriela Peña, PTK adviser; Verna Henson, trustee; Kristina Jantz, PTK adviser; Bill McGarvey, trustee; McDade; Alan Waters, trustee; Burns; Don Gartman, trustee; Dawn King, trustee; Warren Nichols, president of COM; and Melissa Skipworth, trustee.

