CASA of Galveston County receives grant

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County recently received a grant from the Mary Jean and Garland Slaughter Family Foundation in the amount of $40,000. Pictured from left is Tim Axt, board president, Connie Ricketts, executive director, Paula Woodyard, CASA advocate, Tammy Sigler, Slaughter family member, Kasey Warren, CASA staff, and Deborah Schmidt, Slaughter family member.

