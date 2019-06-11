CIS Bay Area receives donation from Del Papa

Communities In Schools —Bay Area received a $1,500 donation from the Del Papa Community Fund to support campus programs in the Dickinson community. Pictured from left to right are Peter Wuenschel, executive director of CISBA, Tiffany Bramen, student support specialist at K. E. Little Elementary, and Peter Williamson, vice president of corporate relations and communication at Del Papa Distributing.
