Lynda Harrison receives patch from DAR

Lynda Harrison (left) receives a Service for Veterans Volunteer patch from the Daughters of the American Revolution in recognition of her coordination of an all-Vietnam Veterans Honor Flight from Houston. Presenting the award is Susan de Boisblanc, who represents Honor Flight Houston and DAR.
