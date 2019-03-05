Jeffrey Banks honored by Rotary Club of Galveston

Sgt. Jeffrey Banks of the Galveston Police Department was presented with the Rotary Club of Galveston's Vocational Award for Outstanding Police Officer by Rotarian Mike Guarino. Sgt. Banks was instrumental in investigating and solving the "Little Jacob" case of the unidentified young boy's body that washed ashore on a Galveston beach in October 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.