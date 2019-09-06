Texas City ISD library receives signed copy of book

Pictured from left to right is Gunnery Sgt. Travis Daniels, Tiffany Schmidt and Heather Alhoff, librarians for Texas City Independent School District, and Bruce Luerson, a 1975 alumni of the district, who presented a signed hardback copy of the book "Borderline Decision" written by fellow class alumni, Hugh Simpson. This is the first of three books in this series being written by the former Texas City High School graduate and Marine Corps pilot.

