Collegiate High School celebrates 2020 graduates

- As cases grow, one Texas county warns against travel to Galveston area
- Galveston businesses close over coronavirus cases, caution
- More Galveston County businesses close after employees test positive for virus
- Masks now mandatory in city of La Marque
- Are you immune to COVID-19? Galveston County makes antibody test available
- Protesters cover Confederate statue in Galveston, renew calls for its removal
- Two Galveston restaurants, country club closed after employees test positive
- Galveston County region outpaces others in virus patients, Abbott says
- Galveston County COVID-19 cases hit record high
- Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice
- Galveston protest for black man killed by police remains peaceful (134)
- Trump's St. John’s Church actions those of a coward (117)
- Democrats don't really care about US citizens (97)
- Add my name to those who want the courthouse statue removed (75)
- Not prosecuting Obama would be a travesty of justice (74)
- Question of the Week: What are your feelings about the protests in the aftermath of George Floyd's death? (68)
- Guest editorial: The Los Angeles Times on early and mail-in voting (65)
- Democrats are trying to destroy America (58)
- The Fourth Estate is just as much a part of democracy (56)
- Question of the Week: How do you feel about COVID-19 testing for hospitality and grocery store workers? (55)
