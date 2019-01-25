Rotary Club of Galveston donates to Meals on Wheels

One of the Rotary Club of Galveston's annual projects is contributing to Galveston's Meals on Wheels during the club's annual holiday luncheon. This year, club members contributed a record $8,455. Rotarian Ray Pinard and chair for this project, announced the record donation at a recent rotary meeting. Participating in the presentation to Meals on Wheels are from left, Pinard, Brett Kirkpatrick, Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, Meals on Wheels President Lindsey Glover, Meals on Wheels board member Donna Kearney, Mary Beth Bassett, and Judy Johnson.
