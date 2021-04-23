Texas City ISD happenings

For the first time in Texas City High School’s history, three Texas Association of Future Educators members have qualified to compete at nationals. Six students excelled at the state level with three, Daniela Aguirre, Anastasia Vela, and Adrian Sendejas qualifying to move on to nationals. Pictured, from left are Ready Set Teach teacher Christina Hartsfield, Danae Verdun, Madelynn Gallagher, Aguirre, Vela, and Dr. Nelson Juarez, board vice president. Not pictured: Kimberly Altamirano and Adrian Sendejas. 

