Texas City High School happenings

Texas City High School students Emily Hudnall and Mitchell Tortorici, both juniors, were selected to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards in February. Because of their outstanding leadership displayed during the weekend retreat, they were two of 24 students out of approximately 300 that were invited to return in 2021 as counselors for the RYLA program. The Rotary Club of Texas City sponsored the students. Also pictured is Nakisha Paul, vice president of the Texas City Independent School District Board of Trustees.