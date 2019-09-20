Friendswood extends award-winning streak of excellence

The Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award was presented to the city of Friendswood’s Katina Hampton, director of administrative services, Rhonda G. Bloskas, deputy director of administrative services, finance, (right), and Jennifer Walker, budget manager (left), by Roger Roecker, former city manager of the city of Friendswood and past president of the association. It's the 16th consecutive year the city has been awarded this recognition.