The Leader in Me program grows

LaVace Stewart Elementary School will soon welcome The Leader In Me Program onto the campus thanks to longtime partner and supporter, the city of Kemah. The city will underwrite the program for the school and budget $10,000 in the coming year for the start-up of the program. Pictured are students from the school in front of the city hall building.
