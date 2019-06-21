Rushi Patel wins $1,500 scholarship

Breaking News
Most Popular
Articles
- Texas City man was illegally making dentures, police say
- Five arrested at Nick's Kitchen Sunday night
- Shrimp 'N Stuff makes a move; Schlotzsky's returns to its Austin roots
- San Leon woman gets 40 years for cocaine possession
- District 1 is being preyed upon by city of Galveston
- Woman hit by car, killed on League City road
- FM 646 in League City to reopen sooner than expected
- Man held on drug, fraud charges after hotel raid
- Man killed in west Galveston County construction accident
- As West End Galveston construction soars, so do worries
Collections
- Photos: Blue Jays 12, Astros 0
- Photos: Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed Memorial and Procession
- Hurricane Guide 2019
- Photos: 2019 Ball High School Commencement
- Photos: La Marque High School 2019 Commencement
- Photos: 2019 Santa Fe High School Commencement Ceremony
- Photos: Hitchcock High School 2019 Commencement
- Photos: Brewers 6, Astros 3
- Photos: Astros 4, Orioles 3
- Photos: Medical Branch graduates hundreds from School of Medicine
Commented
- We must work to prevent another war built on falsity (73)
- President Trump is an embarrassment (48)
- How not to make America great again (45)
- Are they putting politics above people? (42)
- Trump continues to divide America with his diversions (39)
- Small group demonstrates for Trump impeachment (36)
- Bill would prevent cities from regulating building materials (35)
- Writer proves that a little can be a bit too much (35)
- Rainbow crosswalk makes important statement (35)
- It's not man-made climate change, but climate change cycles (35)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.