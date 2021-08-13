Local teacher honored by REpowering Schools

Nina Corley, a teacher and science department chair at O'Connell College Preparatory School in Galveston, was one of six teachers nationwide recognized and honored with the 2021 Outstanding Educator Award from REpowering Schools and EDP Renewables North America. The award recognizes educators who educate the future of the renewable energy industry.

