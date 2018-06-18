On June 17, the city of Galveston issued a proclamation, read by former city council member, Carolyn Sunseri, stating that June 17, 2018, will be known as Holy Rosary Day. Pictured standing by the state marker for Holy Rosary Catholic Church, from left to right are Cookie Taylor, David Dumas, Irenaeus Jordan, Father Jude Ezuma, pastor, Deacon Doug Matthews, and Steve Marsh.
