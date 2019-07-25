Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

The Rotary Club of Galveston recently held its inaugural Employee of the Year competition. Pictured from left are Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, immediate past president, Rotarian Trey Dibrell, Vida Rector, assistant administrator of the Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust Fund and one of the 2019 winners, Rotarian Kathy Thomas, project chair, Jim Byrom, president, and Rotarian Gigi Heffernan, project co-chair.