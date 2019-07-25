Rotary Club of Galveston happenings

The Rotary Club of Galveston recently held its inaugural Employee of the Year competition. Pictured from left are Ruth Finkelstein Suhler, immediate past president, Rotarian Trey Dibrell, Vida Rector, assistant administrator of the Dr. Leon Bromberg Charitable Trust Fund and one of the 2019 winners, Rotarian Kathy Thomas, project chair, Jim Byrom, president, and Rotarian Gigi Heffernan, project co-chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.