Friendswood Chamber of Commerce happenings Apr 6, 2022

The Friendswood Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming Kayla Straube, owner of Power Fit Eats, 108 S. Friendswood Drive in Friendswood.
