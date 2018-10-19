David Herndon elected to national academy

Dr. David Herndon of The University of Texas Medical Branch was elected to the National Academy of Medicine on Oct. 15. Herndon is the Jesse H. Jones Distinguished Chair in Burn Surgery, Professor of Surgery and Pediatrics, Director of the Institute for Translational Sciences at UTMB, and the Director of Research at the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Galveston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.