City of Galveston employee brings holiday cheer

On the morning of Christmas Eve, Kim Singleton, an employee in the sanitation department for the city of Galveston, presented Ricardo Caballero, 3, and Anthony Caballero, 6, with a present right before Christmas Day. The Caballero's home is on Singleton's route and the children, as well as their parents were surprised by the kind gesture.

