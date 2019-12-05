BettyLynn Ulrich receives President's Award

Aerodyne Industries presented its President’s Award for 2019 to BettyLynn Ulrich for her outstanding support to the JSC Engineering Technology and Science (JETS) contract at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston. Pictured from left is Johnny Walker, vice president of program development, Ulrich, and Robin Osborn, JETS teammate principal.

