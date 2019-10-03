Jonathan C. Hale recognized by alma mater

Jonathan C. Hale, of Galveston, executive vice president of Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp., was recently presented with the Outstanding Professional Achievement Award from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Hale is a member of the Class of 1979. The award is presented to an anniversary year graduate who best exemplifies the finest tradition of the Corps, Acta Non Verba, by attaining personal achievement in his chosen field thus lending honor and prestige to the academy.
