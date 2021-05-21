Ball High School student wins award

Cadet Col. Maia Adolphs, left, is pictured receiving the Daughters of the American Revolution National Defense Certificate and Medal, plus a $200 scholarship, from Donna Hatch, regent of the George Washington chapter of DAR at Ball High School's JROTC Awards Night on May 7. Adolphs will be attending Mary Baldwin University in Virginia in the fall.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription