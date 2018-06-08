The Front Door Social and Charity Club recently announced its four scholarship recipients for the 2017-18 school year.
The three $500 recipients of the Julian Byrd Scholarship are Madison Guillory, from Clear Springs High School, Dedrick Johnson Jr., from Texas City High School, and Evan Pratt, from Texas City High School.
The $1,000 recipient of ther Alfred Curtis Gary Scholarship is Jazmin Nelson, from La Marque High School.
The club would like to wish these eligible students the best of luck in their future education.
