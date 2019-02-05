Purple Box Theater earn recognition at festival

Pictured are local students representing the Purple Box Theater in Galveston, who earned recognition at the 2019 Junior Theater Festival Jan. 18 through Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Liam Alonzo and Mylana Valdina also were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars.

 James Barker

