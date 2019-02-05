Purple Box Theater earn recognition at festival

Pictured are local students representing the Purple Box Theater in Galveston, who earned recognition at the 2019 Junior Theater Festival Jan. 18 through Jan. 20 in Atlanta. Liam Alonzo and Mylana Valdina also were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.