The principal of La Marque Middle School recently announced the honor roll for the first nine-weeks of the 2020-2021 academic year.
All A’s
Sixth grade: Danreil Cola and Heaven Johnson.
Seventh grade: Jamarie Bledsoe-Owens, Debanny Cruz Arellano, Jaqueline Gonzalez, Jacory Hailey, Cory Hosea II , Curtis Jefferson III, Joshua Minix, Shi'jiah Ruckett, Lachlan Sapsky, Dailyn Washington, and Ethan Yates.
Eighth grade: Timothy Ferguson, Amyrie Lavergne, and Ra'shaun Ringo.
A/B honor roll
Sixth grade: Diva Burgess, Julieta Caro, Hunter Dougherty, Alexander Fulton, Julisa Garcia, Daniela Gomez, Kenyon Griggs, Justin Hector Jr., Cayla Hill, Arieyana Jack, Journey Jackson ,Nevaeh Jefferson, Addyson Johnson, Lun'don Johnson, Anayla Lavergne, La'promiss Murray, Alyssa Newman, Eden Newton, Davien Paddio, Jayden Palomo, Jaylyn Perry, A'nyiah Pinkney, Emely Posada, Lyiah Randle-Campbell, Anniyah Reed, Katherine Salazar, Kayci Simien-Woods, Kamariya Smith, Aiyana Spoons, Olivia Stokes, Ja'niyah Sumlin, Treyanna Washington, Isaiah Weatherspoon, Nashawn Wilson, Christen Woods, and Melanie Zuniga.
Seventh grade: Jose Alvarez Jr., De'narius Bryant, Philip Cummins, Relena Davis, Peightan Downey, Derrick Edison II, Julio Garcia, Julio Garcia, Jabari George, Jacoby Hailey, Daiona Hill, Damarion Jack, Khushi Khatri, Janelle Leiva, Leandro Martinez, Nevaeh McNair, Aryanna Mickens, Julian Minix, William Moore, Janna Nofal, Jackie Perez, Jorge Ramirez, Karen Salazar, Ysabell Stowe, Payton Tinner, Maia Turner, and Jason Williams.
Eighth grade: Karla Bernal, Anyha Captain, Aryha Captain, Shaedrin Crear, Naomi Elliott, Joel Espinosa, Vivian Garcia, Lance Garner Jr., Nathan Herrington, Rylan Lausen, Jurnee Lee, Kiara Lindsey, Monica Magana, Diego Mendez, Ian Owens, Danielle Reiger, Arriyon Vinson, Dezanna Washington, and Sa'vion Winston.
